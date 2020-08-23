Global  
 

COVID-19: India to have coronavirus vaccine by 2020 end, says Harsh Vardhan

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 August 2020
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the country will have a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus by the end of the year. Speaking to reporters here, he said that a Covid-19 vaccine is likely in the next 4-5 months. "I hope that if everything goes well, India will have access to a...
