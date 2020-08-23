COVID-19: India to have coronavirus vaccine by 2020 end, says Harsh Vardhan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Drive-in, home Covid test: After 10 lakh per day milestone, what India can do



India has crossed the major milestone of 10 lakh Covid tests per day. The country has now tested over 3.5 crore samples in total, even as the Covid tally has crossed 29.75 lakh with over 55,700 deaths.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27 Published 10 hours ago BSF shoots down 5 intruders at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran | Oneindia News



The Border Security Force shot down five intruders, who were trying to cross over the Indian territory from Pakistan a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. A suspected operative of the Islamic.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:51 Published 18 hours ago WHO: Coronavirus Pandemic may end sooner than the 1918 Spanish Flu | Oneindia News



As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, there is only one question on everyone's mind...when will this Pandemic be over.This Pandemic has unleashed one of the most challenging times for people.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:49 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this