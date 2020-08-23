COVID-19: India to have coronavirus vaccine by 2020 end, says Harsh Vardhan
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the country will have a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus by the end of the year. Speaking to reporters here, he said that a Covid-19 vaccine is likely in the next 4-5 months. "I hope that if everything goes well, India will have access to a...
India has crossed the major milestone of 10 lakh Covid tests per day. The country has now tested over 3.5 crore samples in total, even as the Covid tally has crossed 29.75 lakh with over 55,700 deaths..
