Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI likely to quiz Siddharth Pithani again today

DNA Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
CBI wants to question Pithani about the intervening night of June 13 and 14.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned

Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned 01:44

 The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been handed over the responsibility to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has started its investigation in Mumbai. A CBI team questioned the late actor’s cook at the DRDO and IAF guest house in suburban Santa Cruz, where the visiting probe team...

Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor (1986–2020)

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: AIIMS' 5-member forensic expert team to examine all angles

 A five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
DNA

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI to recreate sequence of events at actor's Bandra flat

 CBI will also talk to the doctors who conducted Sushant's autopsy and signed on his report.
DNA
Richa Chadha: This term 'outsiders' in Bollywood should be abolished, we're not some aliens [Video]

Richa Chadha: This term 'outsiders' in Bollywood should be abolished, we're not some aliens

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the raging nepotism and insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood that came back to spotlight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her initial days in Bollywood and why she feels the term 'outsider' should be totally abolished. The Gangs Of Wasseypur and Fukrey actor also talks about social media toxicity, trolls, and says had she not been an actor, she would have been more vocal. Sharing her views on mental health, Richa feels it's a much larger discussion and people need to understand is severity. Due to the lockdown, Richa's wedding plans with Ali Fazal also got delayed and she tells us it would only be sometime next year now.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 32:33Published

Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency

Babri Masjid demolition case: SC extends deadline till September 30 for verdict by CBI special court

 The Supreme Court granted another month to a Lucknow court to pronounce its judgment in cases related to the demolition of Babri Masjid against senior BJP..
IndiaTimes

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case [Video]

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case [Video]

Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:02Published
‘Confident that we will get justice’: Sushant Singh’s family after SC order [Video]

‘Confident that we will get justice’: Sushant Singh’s family after SC order

Hours after the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Raput death probe, the late actor’s family members have welcomed the order and thanked the apex court. They said that today’s order has made..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published

