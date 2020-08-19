Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI likely to quiz Siddharth Pithani again today

Richa Chadha: This term 'outsiders' in Bollywood should be abolished, we're not some aliens



Bollywood actor Richa Chadha speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the raging nepotism and insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood that came back to spotlight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her initial days in Bollywood and why she feels the term 'outsider' should be totally abolished. The Gangs Of Wasseypur and Fukrey actor also talks about social media toxicity, trolls, and says had she not been an actor, she would have been more vocal. Sharing her views on mental health, Richa feels it's a much larger discussion and people need to understand is severity. Due to the lockdown, Richa's wedding plans with Ali Fazal also got delayed and she tells us it would only be sometime next year now.

