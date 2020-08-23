Make Rahul Gandhi Congress President, more delay will cause incalculable harm: Vamshi Chand Reddy

PL Punia says 'Sachin Pilot is now in BJP', later tweets to clarify mistake



While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 13, the General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and In-charge of Congress party in Chattisgarh, PL Punia spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "Sachin Pilot is now in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Everyone knows BJP's attitude towards Congress party. We don't need a certificate from BJP. In Congress Party, all leaders and workers are respected." Later, PL Punia tweets clarification on his statement, 'Sachin Pilot is now in BJP'. He added, "It is clear in the video that question was asked about Scindia ji and my reply was about Sh Scindia and by slip of tongue I took Sachin Pilots' name instead of Scindia. Mistake is regretted."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07 Published on January 1, 1970