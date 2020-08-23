|
Make Rahul Gandhi Congress President, more delay will cause incalculable harm: Vamshi Chand Reddy
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Any further delay in promoting Rahul Gandhi to the post of Congress President will cause "incalculable harm" to the party's progress and will be "dispiriting to the entire Congress family", said AICC secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy in a letter to all Congress Working Committee (CWC) members on Sunday.
