After Reserve Bank of Kailaasa, Nithyananda plans to set up Hindu parliament

Equity benchmark indices surged nearly 1 per cent on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 362 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 38,025 while the Nifty 50 gained by 99 points or 0.89 per cent at 11,200. Except for Nifty PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.8 per cent, FMCG by 1.4 per cent and pharma by 1.2 per cent.
The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that they would maintain an accommodative stance in view of the Covid pandemic. Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, and reverse repo is the rate at which it borrows from them. The Central bank also decided to allow lenders to provide a restructuring facility on some loans that were standard as on March 1, 2020. 'Real GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative,' the RBI Governor said. Stressed MSME borrowers would be eligible for restructuring of debt, if their accounts were classified standard, Das added. The governor also raised the loan-to-value ratio against gold to 90% from current 75%, to mitigate COVID-19 impact on households. Watch the full video for all the takeaways from the RBI monetary policy announcements.
Mee Raqsam is story of a Muslim girl Mariyam, played by Aditi Subedi, who wants to learn Bharatanatyam dance, which has core core values derived from Hinduism. Danish Husain plays her father, who is a poor tailor. Against the Socio-Political background of communal tension in the small town of Mijwan in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the extremist thinkers and clerics pose a threat of social boycott for Mariyam’s family. Here’s our review of Mee Raqsam.
Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed on Sunday morning at around 7 am. The yatra resumed after a gap of nearly five months. The pilgrimage was suspended on March 18 due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Vaishno Devi Yatra is one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hinduism. Safety measures have been put in place by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The safety measures include online registration and social distancing. During the first week, Board has fixed a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims a day - 1,900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and 100 from outside the Union Territory. The pilgrims are required to install the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones. It is mandatory for pilgrims to wear face masks. Kids below 10 years, pregnant women and people above 60 years have been advised to avoid the yatra. Persons with co-morbidities have also been suggested to avoid the pilgrimage. Later as and when the situation normalises, advisory for this group shall be revisited, the Board said. Covid test reports of pilgrims are being checked at helipad and yatra entry points. Before resumption of the pilgrimage, a massive sanitisation drive was launched by the shrine board from Katra to Bhawan.
