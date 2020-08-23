|
Sonia Gandhi may resign as Congress interim president, will party consider someone outside Gandhi family?
After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president in August last year, taking responsibility for the disastrous results of the Congress in the polls. Sonia Gandhi has been the party's interim chairperson for more than a year since then.
