Strong response to China: India to not back out troops from Ladakh; Indian Army maintains guard at LAC

DNA Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
In what comes as a strong response to China, India has decided to not back out Indian Army troops from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, amid the ongoing scuffle against China, hinting at the fact that India is not going to lower its guard in the region.
