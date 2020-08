You Might Like

Tweets about this IndiaTodayFLASH RT @Showbiz_IT: #Kokilaben Rupal Patel reacts to her dialogue #Rasodemeinkauntha being turned into viral rap https://t.co/0YQ3rINUIa 9 minutes ago Priyanka RT @fenil_seta: TV’s Kokila reacts to Gopi bahu mashup that has taken the internet by storm; Rupal Patel Datta talks about a mashup on her… 12 minutes ago India Today Showbiz #Kokilaben Rupal Patel reacts to her dialogue #Rasodemeinkauntha being turned into viral rap https://t.co/0YQ3rINUIa 15 minutes ago Bollywood Bubble #SaathNibhaanaSaathiya : #RupalPatel aka #Kokilaben has THIS to say about the viral mashup video… https://t.co/qauJf3yCYX 16 minutes ago Sneha RT @fenil_seta: She said, ‘Main Kokilaben bol rahi hoon, Rupal Patel’. Over the years, so many memes have been made on her character, yet s… 51 minutes ago Rishabh RT @indiatvnews: Daily soap #SaathNibhanaSaathiya became a topic of discussion after a hilarious rap mashup video by music producer #Yashra… 2 hours ago India TV Daily soap #SaathNibhanaSaathiya became a topic of discussion after a hilarious rap mashup video by music producer… https://t.co/I1btV2VjIG 2 hours ago IndiaTV ShowBiz Daily soap #SaathNibhanaSaathiya became a topic of discussion after a hilarious rap mashup video by music producer… https://t.co/Y2cmCP3BRe 2 hours ago