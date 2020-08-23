Now, Garuda Prakashan to publish book on 2020 Delhi riots

You Might Like

Tweets about this नमो_नम:® 🇮🇳 RT @KapilMishra_IND: BIG : Now Garuda Prakashan will Publish The Book #DelhiRiotsTheUntoldStory @GarudaPrakashan Book will be Published i… 7 seconds ago Kunal Sharma RT @OpIndia_com: Author and former IAS officer Sanjay Dixit terminates contract with Bloomsbury, Garuda Prakashan to publish due to be rele… 15 seconds ago Varshank Bhardwaj RT @OpIndia_com: Garuda Prakashan to publish the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ after its withdrawal by Bloomsbury on pressure f… 28 seconds ago Tᴡɪᴛᴛᴇʀ Qᴜᴇᴇɴ RT @Peacock_123456: Latest Garuda Prakashan will publish #DelhiRiotsTheUntoldStory book in English & Hindi. Every Hindu must buy this book… 42 seconds ago