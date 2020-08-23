|
PRC holders too need domicile certificate for J&K jobs: Centre
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders will also need J&K domicile certificate in order to apply for jobs and to get other benefits in the Union Territory. Singh, Union minister for PMO, said an impression is being created in certain quarters that those holding PRC don't need to apply for the domicile certificate in Jammu & Kashmir "which is not true".
