Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PRC holders too need domicile certificate for J&K jobs: Centre

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders will also need J&K domicile certificate in order to apply for jobs and to get other benefits in the Union Territory. Singh, Union minister for PMO, said an impression is being created in certain quarters that those holding PRC don't need to apply for the domicile certificate in Jammu & Kashmir "which is not true".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jitendra Singh (politician, born 1956) Jitendra Singh (politician, born 1956) Indian politician

CET to be held in 12 languages, NRA test scores can be availed by states, UTs for job selection: Union Minister

 Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday announced that 1000 centres will be set up in 700 districts of the country for holding the Common Eligibility Test (CET)..
DNA
Govt to set up ‘National Recruitment Agency’ to hold CET to help job seekers [Video]

Govt to set up ‘National Recruitment Agency’ to hold CET to help job seekers

The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency to conduct a Common Entrance Test for job seekers in the country. Announcing the decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the youth of the country face a lot of trouble to apply and appear for job examinations since there are more than 20 recruitment agencies under the Central government. He said that that the youth of the nation have made this demand for a long time and added it will benefit job seekers in the country. The National Recruitment Agency will conduct examination for all non-gazetted posts comprising Group B & C posts. Candidates who qualify in the CET can apply to any recruitment agency for higer level exams and the CET score will be valid for three years. This will help job seekers who cannot afford to travel constantly for job examinations. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that this reform will ease recruitment, placement & thereby ease of living. He also lauded PM Modi’s active role in getting this long term demand of the youth fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:25Published

Cabinet approves setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test for govt jobs

 The decision was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Merit list of Common Entrance Test (CET) will remain valid for 3..
DNA

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Kashmir: the way forward - Part II

 India’s case on Kashmir is based on illegal occupation, which is attached to a questionable Instrument of Accession (IOA) supposedly given by Maharaja Hari..
WorldNews
J&K rains: IAF rescues stranded man in Rajouri; 1 killed; flash floods reported [Video]

J&K rains: IAF rescues stranded man in Rajouri; 1 killed; flash floods reported

Heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu region for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Flash floods in a stream washed away a bridge at Indira Nagar on the outskirts of Jammu, while dozens of thatched hutments belonging to the nomadic Gujjars and Bakarwals were damaged due to increase in water level in the Tawi river and other streams. Police also rescued 15 nomadic people, belonging to different families, after they were caught in flash floods in the Ujh river near Rajbagh area of Kathua district. Several roads and localities in Jammu city, including Gandhi Nagar, Nai Basti, Rampur and Nanak Nagar, faced waterlogging as local residents were seen clearing rainwater from their homes and shops.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:39Published

J-K: Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation at LoC in Poonch

 The Pakistani army on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Qasba, Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district of..
DNA
Watch: Portion of bridge collapses into river after heavy rainfall in J&K [Video]

Watch: Portion of bridge collapses into river after heavy rainfall in J&K

A portion of a bridge in Jammu's Gadigarh area collapsed, following heavy rainfall in the region. As per the visuals, the bridge is located on a stream. Due to heavy rainfall in the area, the water level rose in the stream leading to the collapse of a large portion of the bridge on Wednesday morning. According to a local resident, the bridge is called Bablian bridge.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published

Union territory Union territory framework of governance in India, ruled directly by the Government of India

7 oppn CMs want NEET, JEE put off, will seek SC rethink

 Six states and a Union Territory will petition the Supreme Court against the holding of NEET and JEE examinations from September 1, flagging concerns of a risk..
IndiaTimes

Centre frames draft policy on data privacy under National Digital Health Mission

 The draft policy mainly seeks to set out a framework for "secure processing of personal and sensitive personal data of individuals" who are a part of the..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: With one more death, toll rises to 19 in Ladakh

 One more person died of Covid-19 in Ladakh, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Union Territory to 19, officials said on Saturday. The death was..
IndiaTimes

MHA pulls out 10k security personnel from J&K after 1 year

 The home ministry on Wednesday ordered withdrawal of more than 10,000 security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir, brought to the erstwhile state before August 5..
IndiaTimes

Project management office

Some people are linking Ram Lalla's green clothes with PM Modi: Ram temple trust member [Video]

Some people are linking Ram Lalla's green clothes with PM Modi: Ram temple trust member

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, on August 03 gave information about the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony which is slated to take place on August 05 in Ayodhya. Speaking on clothing that will adorn Ram Lalla, Rai said, "Some people are so perturbed by PM that they see him in their dreams and lose sleep over him. They're linking green clothes of Lord Ram to PM. It is unfathomable if they were influenced by green clothes or fear of PM. It is not a matter pertaining to PMO, CM or the Trust. The priest has been deciding the colour of clothes as per the day. It is fixed. He does not make changes under anyone's influence." "We have also invited Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Padma Shri, Mohammed Sharif to the foundation stone laying ceremony," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published
Ram Temple: Uma Bharti to skip 'bhoomi poojan' event amid Covid scare [Video]

Ram Temple: Uma Bharti to skip 'bhoomi poojan' event amid Covid scare

BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person. She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other person at the event. She said that she has informed the temple trust authorities and also the PMO that she would not be attending the bhoomi poojan event and would offer her prayers after PM Modi and others leave the spot. The former Union Minister said that she has been especially worried after news of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Massive preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5th. PM Modi and 200 other people are expected to attend the event. Security has also been tightened in and around the temple town in view of the event. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnkurGit

Ankur Deka @guroorblogs @TurgayEvren1 Hello Mr Fake News! 10000 troops were withdrawn from that area last week, NOT sent. And… https://t.co/WG6JeXBQpb 2 days ago

imamber0

Syeda Amber 🇵🇰 RT @nazir_lord: Jammu Kashmir news: Centre orders immediate withdrawal of 10,000 troops from J&K | India News - Times of India : and what… 5 days ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL RT @TrulyMonica: Centre orders withdrawal of 10,000 troops from J&K. A very positive sign that things are moving towards peace and normalis… 5 days ago

ankitap57198959

ankitaprajapati RT @ABPNews: Centre Orders Immediate Withdrawal Of 10,000 Paramilitary Personnel From #JammuAndKashmir #Article370 Details: https://t.co/a… 5 days ago

itzmerj3

𝕿𝕰𝕷𝕰𝕶𝕴𝕹𝕰𝕾𝕴𝕾𝕿 🏀🏐🎾🇮🇳 The news that’s gone un-noticed.. clearly shows how things have improved drastically post 370 ... https://t.co/LZ6uzLprUp 5 days ago

RajaAsadAzad

Raja Asad Azad🇵🇰™💎 "immediate" withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.This is… https://t.co/cDPktKBbVu 6 days ago

HarmalyA

Harmaly's RT @Bob_cart124: #India’s Ministry of Home Affairs has reportedly ordered the immediate withdrawal of at least 10,000 paramilitary forces f… 6 days ago

BinRehman45

Suhail centre orders immediate withdrawal of 10k troops from Kashmir valley and same center allows the troops to acquire l… https://t.co/POq83i7n3x 6 days ago