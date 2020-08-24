Crucial CWC meeting today, Sonia Gandhi likely to offer resignation
Monday, 24 August 2020 () A Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday at 11 am in which party's interim President Sonia Gandhi is likely to offer resignation from the post, sources said.
The crucial meeting will be held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full...
The Congress party faces yet another internal crisis after over 20 party leaders wrote a letter, seeking a major revamp of the party's organisational machinery, especially the leadership. Ahead of today’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra...