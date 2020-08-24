Global  
 

CWC meet: Kapil Sibal slams Rahul Gandhi for 'colluding with BJP remark'

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 August 2020
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Monday over his reported remarks that the leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul were "colluding with the BJP" and said he has never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years.
