CWC meet: Kapil Sibal slams Rahul Gandhi for 'colluding with BJP remark'
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Monday over his reported remarks that the leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul were "colluding with the BJP" and said he has never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years.
Kapil Sibal Indian lawyer and politician
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Congress Working Committee Executive committee of the Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Sonia Gandhi Indian politician
