CWC meet: Kapil Sibal slams Rahul Gandhi for 'colluding with BJP remark'

Scindia's departure gave life to Congress in Gwalior-Chambal: Digvijaya Singh



Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia during a press conference on August 23. Digvijaya Singh said, "I had never expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia - whom Congress party gave everything, who was one of those closest to Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, who was a member of the Working Committee - will leave the party and go away." He further said that people used to say that with the going away of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress party will be finished in Gwalior-Chambal division. "I say that Congress has revived after he left," he added.

