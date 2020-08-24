|
NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy says Modi govt imposing exams will be 'giant mistake' like 'Nasbandi' of Indira regime
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
"If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories," wrote BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.
