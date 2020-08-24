NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy says Modi govt imposing exams will be 'giant mistake' like 'Nasbandi' of Indira regime

NEET, JEE 2020: After Chhattisgarh & Odisha, MP announces free travel for students



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free travel for all Madhya Pradesh students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. MP government will provide free travel arrangements from block or district headquarters to exam centre. Students who are interested in availing the facility will have to register themselves by August 31. They can register by calling on 181 or through portal https/mapit.Gov.In/covid-19. Shivraj Chouhan made the announcement on his official Twitter handle. Earlier, Chhattisgarh and Odisha CMs had directed officials and party leaders to help students. The National testing agency is scheduled to conduct NEET exam on September 13, while Jee examinations will be held between september 1-6. NEET and JEE exams are being conducted amid covid-19 pandemic. Protests were held across nation over Centre's decision to conduct the exams. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had, however, said that the safety of students was the topmost priority. Pokhriyal added that the steps including increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

