Rahul Gandhi personally told me he never said what was attributed to him: Kapil Sibal

Mid-Day Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Monday withdrew his angry tweets saying he was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that the former party chief had never made the "colluding with BJP" remark attributed to him.

In his new tweet, Sibal said, "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never...
