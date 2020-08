Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh QUITS the show, says, 'I have decided to move on because of some personal reasons' Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh aka Kalyani has quit the show and said that she has decided to move on because of some personal reasons. Check out the whole story to find out more. πŸ‘“ View full article



