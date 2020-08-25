Tuesday Trivia: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Rupal Patel believes Kokila and Meenakshi are twins
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Rupal Patel grabbed headlines recently after her video from her previous show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, went viral. A social-media influencer and composer turned a confrontation scene between Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu from the show into a musical rap. The actress, who now plays Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, opened up on the similarities and differences between her two characters.