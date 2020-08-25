Tuesday Trivia: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Rupal Patel believes Kokila and Meenakshi are twins Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Rupal Patel grabbed headlines recently after her video from her previous show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, went viral. A social-media influencer and composer turned a confrontation scene between Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu from the show into a musical rap. The actress, who now plays Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, opened up on the similarities and differences between her two characters. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

