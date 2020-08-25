CWC meet: 5 times when Congress plunged into crises during Sonia Gandhi, Rahul tenures as president

Sonia Gandhi's concluding remarks at CWC meeting was 'We are large family': Surjewala



After attending the Congress Working Committee meeting, its Permanent Invitee Member Randeep Singh Surjewala held a press conference with KC Venugopal in Delhi. He said that Sonia Gandhi in her concluding remarks at CWC said, "We are a large family, we have differences on many occasions but in the end, we come together as one. The need of the hour is to fight for the cause of the people and forces that are failing this country" Sonia Gandhi said,"Organisational issues are always addressed and process of constitution and reconstitution is continuous one". She said she doesn't hold any ill will or any other thought of any other nature against any colleague as she treats them as part of the family," said Surjewala.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10 Published on January 1, 1970