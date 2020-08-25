Global  
 

CWC meet: 5 times when Congress plunged into crises during Sonia Gandhi, Rahul tenures as president

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president of the Congress for another six months during which period her successor would be elected. As the party’s highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), met on Monday, it brought back memories of the times when the grand old party faced similar situations in the over last two decades.
Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new president, says won't remain the president | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new president, says won't remain the president | Oneindia News

 In response to the letter by 20 Congress leaders to Congress President Sonia Gandhi seeking an introspection and highlighting the leadership issues in the Party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said that she wouldn't remain the Congress President and that all of them should get together and find...

Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?

Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?

The Indian National Congress party's marathon meeting on August 24 was held in the backdrop of a storm kicked up by a letter from over 20 senior leaders. The authors of the letter sought major organisational overhaul, especially at leadership levels, and decentralisation of power. However, they came under fire at the meeting, particularly over the fact that the letter was 'leaked' in the public domain. The party's top body has now decided to continue with Sonia Gandhi as 'interim' chief until an All India Congress Committee session is held within six months, possibly to elect a permanent President. Is this a signal that the party leadership is not in favour of a non-Gandhi at the helm? Or is the door still open for other leaders to assume the reins?

Those who wrote letter are as fiercely opposed to BJP as Rahul Gandhi is or as I am: Chidambaram

 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that those who wrote the letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi conveying their concerns "are certainly as..
Those who wrote letter certainly fiercely opposed to BJP as Rahul Gandhi and I are: Chidambaram

Those who wrote letter certainly fiercely opposed to BJP as Rahul Gandhi and I are: Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that those who wrote the letter certainly are as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Rahul Gandhi is. He said, "There is always discontent, in fact, it is some discontent which brings about change. Unless there is discontent, change won't happen." He further reacted on Rahul Gandhi's alleged remark that writing letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership "was done in collusion with BJP", he said, "It has been clarified, nobody made that statement. Nobody alleged that anyone was colluding with BJP,"

Senator Tim Scott says in RNC speech: Family "went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime"

 As the last speaker on the first of the Republican National Convention, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina painted a picture of American promise under President..
Sen. Scott tells 'cotton to Congress' story at RNC

Sen. Scott tells ‘cotton to Congress’ story at RNC

Speaking at the RNC, Senator Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, said his family went from "cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.

Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNC

 Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his family went from "Cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.
Rahul obsessed with us, 'dissenters' more committed to Cong: BJP

 "So obsessed is Rahul Gandhi with BJP that he is beginning to see Congress' veteran leaders as those working in 'collusion' with BJP. Someone rightly said when..
Some of 23 Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi meet after CWC

 Some senior Congress leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, met at their senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad's house here on Monday evening after the..
Sonia Gandhi's concluding remarks at CWC meeting was 'We are large family': Surjewala

Sonia Gandhi's concluding remarks at CWC meeting was 'We are large family': Surjewala

After attending the Congress Working Committee meeting, its Permanent Invitee Member Randeep Singh Surjewala held a press conference with KC Venugopal in Delhi. He said that Sonia Gandhi in her concluding remarks at CWC said, "We are a large family, we have differences on many occasions but in the end, we come together as one. The need of the hour is to fight for the cause of the people and forces that are failing this country" Sonia Gandhi said,"Organisational issues are always addressed and process of constitution and reconstitution is continuous one". She said she doesn't hold any ill will or any other thought of any other nature against any colleague as she treats them as part of the family," said Surjewala.

Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

After Congress Working Committee meeting concluded and Indian National Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed in a press conference that CWC unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi 'to continue to lead the Indian National Congress' until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened. In the evening, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal arrived at residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad. The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

CWC meet: Gandhi loyalists view G-23 letter as revolt, crush call for change

 The seven-hour marathon meeting saw the dissenters, with only four of them in the CWC, being pushed on the back foot. They were charged with being inconsiderate..
CWC noted that party's internal issues can't be deliberated through media or public fora: KC Venugopal

CWC noted that party's internal issues can't be deliberated through media or public fora: KC Venugopal

Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press..

CWC requests Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress interim president for now: KC Venugopal

CWC requests Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress interim president for now: KC Venugopal

After Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press..

'Sonia Gandhi to continue as president': Congress after 7-hour long meet

‘Sonia Gandhi to continue as president’: Congress after 7-hour long meet

The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to deal..

Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi on CWC polls, claims Sanjay Jha; party denies

 Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha has claimed that about a hundred party leaders have written to interim president Sonia Gandhi for elections to the Congress...
Live: No ill-will against anyone, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

 After deliberating on the turmoil within the Congress party for seven hours, the CWC meet ended at the resolution that Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead as...
Crucial CWC meeting today, Sonia Gandhi likely to offer resignation

 A Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday at 11 am in which party's interim President Sonia Gandhi is likely to offer...
