Centre may allow local trains, metro, auditoriums, single-screen movie halls in Unlock 4.0

Zee News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The Centre is likely to allow movement of local trains, metro services, auditoriums, single screen movie halls as part of its measures the economic activities and employment opportunities in the Unlock 4.0, sources said on Tuesday (August 25, 2020).
