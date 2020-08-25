Centre may allow local trains, metro, auditoriums, single-screen movie halls in Unlock 4.0

Man released from detention centre in Minsk says 'they broke our fingers to unlock our phones'



Sergey Gonsalis, a man newly released from the infamous Okrestina detention centre in Minsk, talks about how torture was inflicted on jailed protesters, and they were denied medical attention.

