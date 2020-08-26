WB CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Mother Teresa on 110th birth anniversary

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday reached out to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issue of compensation to states..

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day against the holding of JEE/NEET..

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the JEE and NEET exams due to the prevailing Covid-19..

Remembering Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary, Husband Boni's emotional post | Oneindia News



Many still find it hard to make peace with the bollywood actress Sridevi's death. On her birthday, her friends, fans and family are paying tribute to the late actress on her 57th birth anniversary... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago

Cory Monteith's mother pays tribute to Naya Rivera



Cory Monteith's mother pays tribute to Naya Rivera Naya's body was found after she went missing during a boating trip to Lake Piru, seven years to the day her 'Glee' co-star Cory died aged 31 by.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:08 Published on July 16, 2020