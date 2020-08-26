|
WB CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Mother Teresa on 110th birth anniversary
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The Mother, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, is known for her monumental work for the sick, the dying, the poor and the orphaned.
