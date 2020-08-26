Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia in touch with India for collaboration to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V: Health Ministry

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
In a significant development related to the Covid-19 vaccine, Russia has expressed its willingness to the Indian government for collaboration in the manufacturing of Sputnik V vaccine (Covid-19 vaccine), a government official said on Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19 mortality rate in India stands at 1.84%: Health Ministry

COVID-19 mortality rate in India stands at 1.84%: Health Ministry 02:25

 During the press briefing of Health Ministry over COVID-19 situation in the country, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that the COVID-19 mortality rate in India stands at 1.84%. He further said that India's mortality rate is the lowest in the world. "The number of active cases has...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

8/31/20: Red and Blue

 Trump threatens to intervene in Portland; Preview: FDA commissioner on COVID19
CBS News

COVID-positive Victorian man arrested at Brisbane airport trying to enter Queensland

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.
SBS

Still ill with coronavirus six months later: 'I have no idea how to get better'

 For some people Covid just will not go away – one woman’s Instagram diary of her long-haul illness.
BBC News

Central teams to 4 states where Covid cases have surged

 The health ministry will deploy central teams in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha — after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in..
IndiaTimes
Family-owned restaurant goes above and beyond to keep customers safe | Rebound Tampa Bay [Video]

Family-owned restaurant goes above and beyond to keep customers safe | Rebound Tampa Bay

In Palm Harbor, East Lake Cafe is one of only a handful of businesses in Pinellas County to receive a new Seal of Commitment award for COVID-19 sanitization and best practices.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:50Published

Gam-COVID-Vac Gam-COVID-Vac Viral vector vaccine candidate based on human adenovirus

Russia seeks collaboration with India for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V: Sources

 Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The vaccine..
IndiaTimes
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical? [Video]

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical?

Russia has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine and it has been named 'Sputnik V'. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the vaccine was effective and said that one of his daughters had already been inoculated. The vaccine is administered in two doses and consists of two serotypes of a human adenovirus, each carrying an S-antigen of the new coronavirus, which enter human cells and produce an immune response. However, concerns have been raised from several quarters over the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Several countries including the US, Canada and Germany have raised questions over the vaccine and said that vaccine production is not a race. What makes matters murky is that the approval comes even before the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial. The World Health Organisation said any stamp of approval on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate would require a rigorous safety data review. So why is the world sceptical about Russia's 'Sputnik V'? Watch this video to find out.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:03Published

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India

India's Covid-19 recoveries near 26 lakhs, active cases at 22%

 After 60,177 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 recoveries are nearing 26 lakh and there are only 22 per cent active cases in the country,..
IndiaTimes
India reports record 77,266 coronavirus cases in 24 hours [Video]

India reports record 77,266 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Country on August 28 reported steepest single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours took the COVID toll in the country to 61,529. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus are now 33.87 lakh which include 7.42 lakh active infections. More than 25.83 lakh people have recovered from the deadly disease. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9.01 lakh samples were tested on August 27. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till August 27 are 3.94 crore.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

With 75,760 new cases, India's coronavirus count crosses 33-lakh mark

 After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 32 lakh; death toll nears 60,000

 According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 67,151 new COVID-19 cases and 1,059 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24..
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ducey pushes flu vaccine amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Ducey pushes flu vaccine amid COVID-19 pandemic

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and public health officials are urging people to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:50Published
COVID-19 Doctors Urge Americans To "Do The Right Thing" [Video]

COVID-19 Doctors Urge Americans To "Do The Right Thing"

The United States is heading towards 6 million Covid-19 cases, according to CNN. The coordinator of the White House coronavirus response has a message for Americans: Do not wait for a vaccine to stop..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
FDA Open To Fast Tracking COVID Vaccine [Video]

FDA Open To Fast Tracking COVID Vaccine

FDA Open To Fast Tracking COVID Vaccine

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

India crosses 36 lakh COVID-19 cases from 30 lakh in just a week

 India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 36 lakh, just a week after it crossed the 30-lakh mark, with a record single-day spike of 80,078 cases, while recoveries...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 3 mln, deaths near 57,000

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 3 mln, deaths near 57,000 by Pankaj Yadav NEW DELHI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 3 million on Sunday reaching 3,044,940, according to the latest data released by...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesZee News

60,975 coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours; 31.67 lakh total cases

 With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's *COVID-19* tally rose to 31,67,323, while recoveries surged to 24,04,585...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this