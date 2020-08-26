|
Russia in touch with India for collaboration to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V: Health Ministry
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
In a significant development related to the Covid-19 vaccine, Russia has expressed its willingness to the Indian government for collaboration in the manufacturing of Sputnik V vaccine (Covid-19 vaccine), a government official said on Tuesday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
8/31/20: Red and BlueTrump threatens to intervene in Portland; Preview: FDA commissioner on COVID19
CBS News
COVID-positive Victorian man arrested at Brisbane airport trying to enter QueenslandQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.
SBS
Still ill with coronavirus six months later: 'I have no idea how to get better'For some people Covid just will not go away – one woman’s Instagram diary of her long-haul illness.
BBC News
Central teams to 4 states where Covid cases have surgedThe health ministry will deploy central teams in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha — after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in..
IndiaTimes
Family-owned restaurant goes above and beyond to keep customers safe | Rebound Tampa Bay
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:50Published
Gam-COVID-Vac Viral vector vaccine candidate based on human adenovirus
Russia seeks collaboration with India for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V: SourcesSputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The vaccine..
IndiaTimes
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical?
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03Published
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India
India's Covid-19 recoveries near 26 lakhs, active cases at 22%After 60,177 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 recoveries are nearing 26 lakh and there are only 22 per cent active cases in the country,..
IndiaTimes
India reports record 77,266 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
With 75,760 new cases, India's coronavirus count crosses 33-lakh markAfter 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 32 lakh; death toll nears 60,000According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 67,151 new COVID-19 cases and 1,059 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24..
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this