|
EXCLUSIVE: Dawood Ibrahim worried after DNA exposes mobster's relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Following Zee News' DNA exposure of infamous mobster Dawood Ibrahim, now being sheltered by Pakistan, the fact has now come out in the open that the criminal is engaged in a relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. According to sources, the terrorist, mobster, and drug dealer is now upset with the DNA exposé and has...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dawood Ibrahim Mumbai mobster, drug dealer
Exclusive: BJP's Manoj Tiwari hits out at Pakistan for sheltering Dawood Ibrahim, thanks DNA for exposing mobsterManoj Tiwari added, "Internationally, there have been many such allegations against Pakistan before as well. Even after this evidence, if Pakistan still..
DNA
D-company: In-depth look at Dawood Ibrahim's crime syndicateIn looking for a way out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan ended up admitting that Dawood Ibrahim,..
DNA
Indian security agencies reveal Dawood Ibrahim's passport details, hours after Pakistan admits mobster lives in KarachiAccording to the security agencies, the fugitive gangster, whose full name is Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, holds several passports that mention different names and..
DNA
Desperate gangster arrested by Delhi Police
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Mehwish Hayat Pakistani actress and singer
DNA Molecule that carries genetic information
Pulwama probe: NIA used DNA, other forensic tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'When the NIA began its probe into the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed last year, it faced a “blind case” in the absence of any..
IndiaTimes
Pakistan Islamic country in South Asia
James Anderson has no plans to stop playing for England after 600th wicket
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published
WHO declares Africa free of polio
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:08Published
England v Pakistan: Third Test drawn on James Anderson's historic dayEngland have to settle for a draw in the final Test against Pakistan on the day that James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets.
BBC News
Zee News news channel of Zee Media
Train travel likely to become expensive soon, Railways to collect User Development Fee at major stationsThe Railway Ministry is expected to come out with a notification for the station user fees by December 2020, the sources told Zee News.
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this