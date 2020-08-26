Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EXCLUSIVE: Dawood Ibrahim worried after DNA exposes mobster's relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat

DNA Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Following Zee News' DNA exposure of infamous mobster Dawood Ibrahim, now being sheltered by Pakistan, the fact has now come out in the open that the criminal is engaged in a relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. According to sources, the terrorist, mobster, and drug dealer is now upset with the DNA exposé and has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dawood Ibrahim Dawood Ibrahim Mumbai mobster, drug dealer

Exclusive: BJP's Manoj Tiwari hits out at Pakistan for sheltering Dawood Ibrahim, thanks DNA for exposing mobster

 Manoj Tiwari added, "Internationally, there have been many such allegations against Pakistan before as well. Even after this evidence, if Pakistan still..
DNA

D-company: In-depth look at Dawood Ibrahim's crime syndicate

 In looking for a way out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan ended up admitting that Dawood Ibrahim,..
DNA

Indian security agencies reveal Dawood Ibrahim's passport details, hours after Pakistan admits mobster lives in Karachi

 According to the security agencies, the fugitive gangster, whose full name is Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, holds several passports that mention different names and..
DNA
Desperate gangster arrested by Delhi Police [Video]

Desperate gangster arrested by Delhi Police

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested a dreaded gangster Anwar Thakur, a close associate of most wanted Dawood Ibrahim. Thakur was convicted for life in a case in which he had brazenly shot dead a police informer inside Police Station Sadar Bazar, Delhi. Gangster's name has also come up in several cases in Meerut and Delhi. Secret information was received by the Crime Branch that a criminal on parole is on the run, he is in pursuit to revive the Chennu Pahlwan Gang for the ongoing gang war in North East District, as Chennu Pahlwan is lodged in Tihar Jail. Working on it, a team laid a trap at Wazirabad road near Chand Bagh and apprehended him. A semi-automatic pistol with10 live rounds was also recovered from the gangster.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Mehwish Hayat Mehwish Hayat Pakistani actress and singer


DNA DNA Molecule that carries genetic information

Pulwama probe: NIA used DNA, other forensic tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

 When the NIA began its probe into the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed last year, it faced a “blind case” in the absence of any..
IndiaTimes

Pakistan Pakistan Islamic country in South Asia

James Anderson has no plans to stop playing for England after 600th wicket [Video]

James Anderson has no plans to stop playing for England after 600th wicket

James Anderson gave the strongest hint yet that he is actively planning forone last crack at the Ashes next winter, promising that his historic 600thTest wicket is a stepping stone rather than the end of the road. Anderson’sbig moment was delayed by dropped catches and rain in England’s final Test ofthe summer but he eventually brought up his latest memorable milestone at4.36pm on day five of their draw against Pakistan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
WHO declares Africa free of polio [Video]

WHO declares Africa free of polio

The announcement is a significant step in the 30-year-long campaign to eradicate the disease worldwide, and only Afghanistan and Pakistan have infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:08Published

England v Pakistan: Third Test drawn on James Anderson's historic day

 England have to settle for a draw in the final Test against Pakistan on the day that James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets.
BBC News

Zee News Zee News news channel of Zee Media

Train travel likely to become expensive soon, Railways to collect User Development Fee at major stations

 The Railway Ministry is expected to come out with a notification for the station user fees by December 2020, the sources told Zee News.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

Pakistani actresses on their web series 'Churails' and India - Pakistan relationship [Video]

Pakistani actresses on their web series 'Churails' and India - Pakistan relationship

Pakistani actresses on their web series 'Churails' and India - Pakistan relationship

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 15:20Published

Tweets about this