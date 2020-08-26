EXCLUSIVE: Dawood Ibrahim worried after DNA exposes mobster's relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat

Desperate gangster arrested by Delhi Police



The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested a dreaded gangster Anwar Thakur, a close associate of most wanted Dawood Ibrahim. Thakur was convicted for life in a case in which he had brazenly shot dead a police informer inside Police Station Sadar Bazar, Delhi. Gangster's name has also come up in several cases in Meerut and Delhi. Secret information was received by the Crime Branch that a criminal on parole is on the run, he is in pursuit to revive the Chennu Pahlwan Gang for the ongoing gang war in North East District, as Chennu Pahlwan is lodged in Tihar Jail. Working on it, a team laid a trap at Wazirabad road near Chand Bagh and apprehended him. A semi-automatic pistol with10 live rounds was also recovered from the gangster.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970