TRAI issues show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea on priority plan, says offer misleading
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Over the past weeks, TRAI had been probing Vodafone Idea’s priority plan RedX and Bharti Airtel Platinum.
Trai issues show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea
Telecom regulator Trai has issued a show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea over the contentious priority plan, saying the offer lacks transparency, is misleading and...
IndiaTimes
