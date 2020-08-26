TRAI issues show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea on priority plan, says offer misleading Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Over the past weeks, TRAI had been probing Vodafone Idea’s priority plan RedX and Bharti Airtel Platinum. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trai issues show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea Telecom regulator Trai has issued a show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea over the contentious priority plan, saying the offer lacks transparency, is misleading and...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this

