YouTuber Heer Khan arrested for making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities

COVID-19 has posed several challenges before the country among which performing the last rites of the patients who succumb to the disease is the major one. In many cases the family of a deceased is in quarantine itself, while in few the family may not be willing to accept the body of the patient as the contamination levels are too high and there are even chances of fatal infection if not handled with care. In such a situation, volunteers of Youth Welfare Telangana, a charitable organization based in Hyderabad have taken up the daunting task of performing the last rites of the COVID-19 dead bodies across various districts of the state. They perform the funeral rites as per the religion of deceased and till date they have given a dignified send off to 147 people in 14 were Hindus, one Christian, one Sikh and the remaining were Muslims.
Mee Raqsam is story of a Muslim girl Mariyam, played by Aditi Subedi, who wants to learn Bharatanatyam dance, which has core core values derived from Hinduism. Danish Husain plays her father, who is a poor tailor. Against the Socio-Political background of communal tension in the small town of Mijwan in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the extremist thinkers and clerics pose a threat of social boycott for Mariyam’s family. Here’s our review of Mee Raqsam.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33Published
Water level of River Ganga and Yamuna continues to increase due to incessant rainfall due to incessant rainfall in the region. Lowland areas of UP's Prayagraj submerged due to rainfall. Locals are facing hardships as their normal life has been disrupted. Parts of Moradabad near Ram Ganga also submerged.
Prayagraj division of North Central Railways has developed an innovative 'track cycle' for inspection, monitoring and repair of tracks. The track cycle has been made at a cost of Rs 3,000. Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, Ajit Singh said, "It is convenient and total four people can travel using this cycle. This will help in reducing response time to mitigate track issues."