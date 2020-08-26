YouTuber Heer Khan arrested for making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities

Faith no bar for a Hyderabad based organization in performing last rites



COVID-19 has posed several challenges before the country among which performing the last rites of the patients who succumb to the disease is the major one. In many cases the family of a deceased is in quarantine itself, while in few the family may not be willing to accept the body of the patient as the contamination levels are too high and there are even chances of fatal infection if not handled with care. In such a situation, volunteers of Youth Welfare Telangana, a charitable organization based in Hyderabad have taken up the daunting task of performing the last rites of the COVID-19 dead bodies across various districts of the state. They perform the funeral rites as per the religion of deceased and till date they have given a dignified send off to 147 people in 14 were Hindus, one Christian, one Sikh and the remaining were Muslims.

