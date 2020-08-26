|
'Come and work with me': Mother Teresa told Priyanka after Rajiv's assassination
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
"Come and work with me," was what Mother Teresa told Priyanka Gandhi when she visited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's family after his assassination in 1991.This anecdotal account was shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter while remembering Saint Teresa on her 110th birth anniversary.
