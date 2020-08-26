'Come and work with me': Mother Teresa told Priyanka after Rajiv's assassination

‘Only headmaster’s son can come first’: BJP’s Narottam Mishra mocks Congress



As the Congress deals with the leadership issue raised by several party leaders in a letter to the interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, the BJP has mocked the Congress. Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Congress is like a school where people may study very hard, but only the headmaster’s child can come first. Mishra further mocked the Congress saying that the party has many deserving leader like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rihan Vadra and others. This jibe comes as 23 leaders of the party called for a complete overhaul in the party leadership at all levels including the CWC. This letter led to Sonia Gandhi asking the leaders to get together and choose a leader. However, another bloc soon emerged which backed Sonia Gandhi to continue in the top role. Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim president after Rahul Gandhi quit the top party post following the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published on January 1, 1970