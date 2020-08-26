Global  
 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gives nod to Metro Rail services; flights from hotspot states to Kolkata to resume in September

Zee News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Mamata said, "Schools, colleges and other educational institutes would remain closed in the state till September 20. The other existing restrictions would be in place. There would be complete Lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12." 
News video: Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee hold opposition meet against NEET and JEE-MAIN exams| Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee hold opposition meet against NEET and JEE-MAIN exams| Oneindia News 01:23

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday convened a meeting with the chief ministers of seven states regarding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and NEET which are due to be conducted in September. Sonia Gandhi termed the New Education Policy as a set back for progressive, secular and...

