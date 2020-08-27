Global  
 

WB: Schools, colleges to remain closed till September 30, bi-weekly lockdown to continue till September 17

DNA Thursday, 27 August 2020
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday said that the bi-weekly lockdown will continue till September 17, in what seems to be a continuation of measures implemented in the previous month.
West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

WB govt allows flights from 6 cities with high COVID-19 cases from Sept 1

 Earlier, the Kolkata airport has announced an extension on restrictions of flights arriving in Kolkata from six cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, and..
DNA

Kolkata Customs seizes 25 antique idols worth Rs 35 crore

 Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), West Bengal officials found antique idols carefully concealed in paddy and hidden inside the truck.
DNA
JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement [Video]

JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of JEE, NEET exams with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy attended the meeting. She said announcements like the National Education Policy should worry the opposition as they are a setback for secular and scientific values and reveal the "insensitivity" of the government. On students' problems and the issue of exams arising out of the pandemic situation, she said it is being dealt with uncaringly by the Centre. Banerjee urges all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:57Published

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal

Metro services in Kolkata to resume, flights from COVID hotspots to operate thrice a week from September: Mamata

 She also said that there would be a complete lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12.
DNA

Flight services from hotspot states to Kolkata will resume from September: Mamata Banerjee

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a series of relaxations by allowing to resume flights operations from six Covid hotspot states,..
IndiaTimes

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey [Video]

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey

From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet [Video]

Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet

From the Indian government allowing the export of up to 4 crore masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray announcing 'major relief' in Mumbai after 3..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published
Lockdown in Bengal containment zones till Aug 31, biweekly curbs to continue [Video]

Lockdown in Bengal containment zones till Aug 31, biweekly curbs to continue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in the state's containment zones will continue till August 31. Addressing a press conference, she added that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published

DNA

Postpone NEET, JEE 2020 until situation gets conducive again: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges Centre

 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (August 24) urged the Centre to postpone NEET, JEE 2020 and said that the exams should not be held until the...
Zee News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gives nod to Metro Rail services; flights from hotspot states to Kolkata to resume in September

 Mamata said, "Schools, colleges and other educational institutes would remain closed in the state till September 20. The other existing restrictions would be in...
Zee News


