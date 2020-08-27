|
WB: Schools, colleges to remain closed till September 30, bi-weekly lockdown to continue till September 17
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday said that the bi-weekly lockdown will continue till September 17, in what seems to be a continuation of measures implemented in the previous month.
