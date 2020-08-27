|
Rajnath Singh launches mobile app for online training of NCC cadets
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a mobile training application on Thursday that will assist in conducting countrywide online training of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets.
In view of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, training of NCC cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact based...
