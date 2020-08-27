Global  
 

Rajnath Singh launches mobile app for online training of NCC cadets

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a mobile training application on Thursday that will assist in conducting countrywide online training of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets.

In view of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, training of NCC cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact based...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches training app for NCC cadets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches training app for NCC cadets 01:55

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched 'Directorate General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) Training' app via video conferencing in New Delhi. "DGNCC Mobile Training App will be useful to NCC cadets in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed by COVID-19 due to restrictions on direct...

