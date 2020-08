Dil Chahte Ho Song: Jubin Nautiyal, Mandy Takhar and Payal Dev soulfully bring alive the ups and downs of an arranged marriage Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Dil Chahte Ho has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev, with the latter also giving the music while the lyrics have been penned by A.M.Turaz 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this