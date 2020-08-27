|
Shiv Sena hits out at Congress leaders who wrote letter to Sonia Gandhi
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that the letter written by 23 senior Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi over their demand for a "full time" party president was a "conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership".
