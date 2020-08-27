|
Why no interest waiver on loans for middle class, Rahul Gandhi asks govt
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over interest on deferred loan payments and asked why it gave tax benefits of Rs 1.45 lakh crore to businesses but did not waive interest on loans for the middle class.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Make Sharad Pawar chief after merging NCP with Congress: Ramdas AthawaleObserving that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are not keen on donning the mantle of Congress president, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday suggested the..
IndiaTimes
Development lagging behind, 12 cr jobs lost, says Rahul Gandhi in attack on PM ModiTaking to Twitter, Rahul, in a translated tweet, said that 12 crore jobs are missing, 5 trillion dollar economy is missing, the income of the common man is..
IndiaTimes
Demonetisation was an attack on India's informal sector: Rahul GandhiHitting out at the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that demonetisation was an attack on India's informal sector which mainly..
IndiaTimes
India reeling under 'Modi-made disasters': Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, rise in Covid-19 cases and "external aggression"..
IndiaTimes
Indian National Congress Political party in India
5 boys of Arunachal abducted by Chinese Army, claims Congress's Ninong Ering
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
Supreme Court rejects 6 states’ review plea on NEET, JEE (Main)One of the first steps agreed at a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with chief ministers of seven non-BJP ruled states fell flat on Friday with..
IndiaTimes
SC junks 1984 riots convict Sajjan Kumar's plea seeking interim bailThe 73-year-old former Congress leader was sentenced to life for the "remainder of his natural life" by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this