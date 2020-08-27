Global  
 

Students vs UGC: Supreme Court likely to pass verdict tomorrow on final year exams; here's all you need to know

DNA Thursday, 27 August 2020
The Supreme Court of India is likely to pronounce its verdict tomorrow (i.e. August 28) on the petitions filed against the UGC mandate that requires universities across the country to conduct the final year examinations by September 30 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
