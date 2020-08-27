Students vs UGC: Supreme Court likely to pass verdict tomorrow on final year exams; here's all you need to know Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Supreme Court of India is likely to pronounce its verdict tomorrow (i.e. August 28) on the petitions filed against the UGC mandate that requires universities across the country to conduct the final year examinations by September 30 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 👓 View full article

