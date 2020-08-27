Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman's distress mail to UK Prime Minister sends MEA, Delhi police into tizzy

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
A woman in her forties created quite a stir after she addressed an email to the Prime Minister of Britain and threatened to kill herself if she didnt get assistance within 2 hours.

Due to the sensitive contents of the email, the Indian embassy in London swiftly got into action mode, as it contacted MEA officials in New Delhi...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day [Video]

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day

India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published
Watch: Noida man arrested for dialing 100 and threatening to harm PM Modi [Video]

Watch: Noida man arrested for dialing 100 and threatening to harm PM Modi

Noida police arrested a man for threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. The man called up emergency number '100' and threatened to harm PM Modi on Sunday. The accused has been..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News Woman's distress mail to UK Prime Minister sends MEA, Delhi police into tizzy - https://t.co/XsjY6yWwVh https://t.co/XtDH5wxJNo 3 days ago

themunsifdaily

The Munsif Daily Woman’s distress mail to UK Prime Minister sends MEA, Delhi police into tizzy https://t.co/hAUUr4Ow7q 3 days ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Woman's distress mail to UK Prime Minister sends MEA, Delhi police into tizzy https://t.co/I38xsPWcBK #news… https://t.co/kiZ7AuGo2t 3 days ago

thehawk

The Hawk Woman's Distress Mail To UK Prime Minister Sends MEA, Delhi Police Into Tizzy #MEA #Mail #UK #PrimeMinister https://t.co/PJhJ5Xwep1 4 days ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News A woman in her forties created quite a stir after she addressed an email to the Prime Minister of Britain and threa… https://t.co/gcFWqUebgL 4 days ago

zafarabbaszaidi

Zafar Abbas Woman’s distress mail to UK Prime Minister sends MEA, Delhi police into tizzy @dcprohinidelhi @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice https://t.co/tvxDxCmV3O 4 days ago

PrameyaEnglish

Prameya English Woman’s distress mail to UK Prime Minister sends MEA, Delhi police into tizzy https://t.co/67S2tkO5zA 4 days ago