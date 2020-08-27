Woman's distress mail to UK Prime Minister sends MEA, Delhi police into tizzy Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A woman in her forties created quite a stir after she addressed an email to the Prime Minister of Britain and threatened to kill herself if she didnt get assistance within 2 hours.



Due to the sensitive contents of the email, the Indian embassy in London swiftly got into action mode, as it contacted MEA officials in New Delhi... 👓 View full article

