Our victory that Congress will have full-time president after six months, party chief should be elected: Ghulam Nabi Azad

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Senior Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was among the 23 leaders who sent a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping changes in the party, on Thursday strongly pitched for elections to the Congress Working Committee and said the party chief should be elected and it is their "victory" that they will have a "full-time president" after six months.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Those who can’t win polls objecting to our letter’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

‘Those who can’t win polls objecting to our letter’: Ghulam Nabi Azad 02:33

 There is no end to the row that erupted after 23 leaders of the Congress party wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking structural changes in the party at all levels. Action has been sought by several Congress leaders against the signatories to the letter. One of the signatory, Ghulam Nabi Azad has hit out at...

