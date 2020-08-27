Our victory that Congress will have full-time president after six months, party chief should be elected: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Demand for action against Jitin Prasada; Sibal says stop ‘targeting your own’



Even after interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that there was no ‘ill will’ against the 23 party leaders who had sought structural changes in the Congress, the ‘dissenters’ continue to be targeted. In the latest, the Lakhimpur Kheri unit of the Congress party has sought action against Jitin Prasada, one of the leaders who had signed the letter written to Sonia Gandhi. The district unit raised slogans against Prasada. Kapil Sibal, another signatory to the letter, hit back saying that while the Congress should be targeting the BJP, it was busy attacking its own leaders. This comes after Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar had asked the three leaders from the state who signed the letter to issue an apology. Threatening the leaders, Kedar had said that they may not be able to walk freely in the state again. 23 Congress leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking structural changes in the party at all levels. The letter was reportedly discussed at the recent Congress Working Committee meeting but no action was taken. Watch the video for all the details.

