Our victory that Congress will have full-time president after six months, party chief should be elected: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Senior Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was among the 23 leaders who sent a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping changes in the party, on Thursday strongly pitched for elections to the Congress Working Committee and said the party chief should be elected and it is their "victory" that they will have a "full-time president" after six months.
