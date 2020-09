You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Farhan Akhtar posts a mushy birthday wish for girlfriend Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar wrote, "You'll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday, Shibani Dandekar .. love you."

Zee News 1 week ago



Farhan Akhtar's romantic birthday wish for Shibani Dandekar is all hearts Anushka Dandekar posted heart emojis on the post, while Farhan's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan commented, "Happy birthday Shibani".

DNA 1 week ago



Farhan Akhtar on Shibani Dandekar's birthday: You'll always have my shoulder to lean on Actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Thursday poured his heart out for his girlfriend and singer Shibani Dandekar as she ringed in her 40th birthday. The Zindagi Na...

Mid-Day 1 week ago





Tweets about this