Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MEA: India, China to resolve issues ‘expeditiously’

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
The foreign ministry on Thursday said India and China had agreed “to resolve outstanding issues in an expeditious manner and in accordance with existing agreements and protocols”. This was a reiteration of the understanding arrived at the most recent meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held between the two countries last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India-China reaffirmed to work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector: MEA

India-China reaffirmed to work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector: MEA 01:32

 Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 informed that India-China have reaffirmed that they will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector. "During 18th meeting of WMCC last week, India and China had a candid and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Chinese ambassador on Galwan clash, border tension & India-China ties [Video]

Watch: Chinese ambassador on Galwan clash, border tension & India-China ties

Even as India and China are involved in a tense standoff at the LAC in Ladakh with the PLA refusing to disengage from the Finger area, Chinese ambassador to India has made an outreach to India...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:56Published
Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington [Video]

Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington

Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. The protesters were holding anti-China posters, urging people to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:56Published
Need to focus on import substitution, indigenisation: Gadkari at CII event [Video]

Need to focus on import substitution, indigenisation: Gadkari at CII event

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari at a virtual CII event while addressing '[email protected] summit - mission 2022' on August 08 said that India needs to focus on import substitution,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this