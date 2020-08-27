MEA: India, China to resolve issues ‘expeditiously’
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () The foreign ministry on Thursday said India and China had agreed “to resolve outstanding issues in an expeditious manner and in accordance with existing agreements and protocols”. This was a reiteration of the understanding arrived at the most recent meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held between the two countries last week.
Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 informed that India-China have reaffirmed that they will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector. "During 18th meeting of WMCC last week, India and China had a candid and...
