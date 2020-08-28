Global  
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: COVID-19 warriors theme idols displayed in Hyderabad

Mid-Day Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
The idols of Lord Ganesh, in *Hyderabad*, has been given the looks of Police personnel and doctor while 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers, on *Ganesh Chaturthi* amid *COVID-19* pandemic.



Telangana: An idol of Lord Ganesh, in...
0
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Tribute to frontline workers: Lord Ganesha idol dressed as doctor, police in Telangana

Tribute to frontline workers: Lord Ganesha idol dressed as doctor, police in Telangana 01:17

 An idol of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given looks of Police personnel and doctor, and 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers. The Ganesha idol is an eco-friendly idol. The organisers thank frontline...

