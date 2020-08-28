Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: COVID-19 warriors theme idols displayed in Hyderabad
Friday, 28 August 2020 () The idols of Lord Ganesh, in *Hyderabad*, has been given the looks of Police personnel and doctor while 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers, on *Ganesh Chaturthi* amid *COVID-19* pandemic.
Sanjay Dutt celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Maanayata and kids Iqra and Shahraan. In a video, Sanjay and his family is seen performing aarti on the occasion. The video was shared by Maanayata..
To celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a COVID-19 hospital themed Ganesh pandal has been set up in Nagpur. The pandal is made to look like a COVID hospital in which Lord Ganesha is represented as..
IPS 1996 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏻 Covid Warriors- Police and Nursing Staff. https://t.co/D7GP8EGAtl 5 days ago
Niharika Khati RT @warrior_hits: This year, we are not celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi because of the pandemic. I pray to Shri Ganesha for the goodwill of al… 5 days ago
Sqn Ldr Sivamohan Vinod Kumar🇮🇳 To all of India’s covid warriors !!!! Wish you and family a great Ganesh Chaturthi!!! Doctors and health workers .… https://t.co/caGJBvM9UI 5 days ago