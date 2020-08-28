|
Indians seek out fortune tellers to fight Covid-19 blues
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Indians are flocking to astrologers, tarot card readers and faith healers as they seek to know what lies ahead and find solutions to current health, financial and mental problems in a country where coronavirus cases have rocketed to 3.3 million - the third-highest in the world - with more than 60,000 deaths.
|
|
|
