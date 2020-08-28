|
Centre's stand on JEE-NEET is anti-student: Balasaheb Thorat
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
"When the coronavirus crisis is still underway, the Modi government at the Centre is adamant on conducting the JEE-NEET examinations. While lakhs of students and their parents are worried about their health and safety, the Modi government is not ready to postpone the exams," Thorat said.
