Centre's stand on JEE-NEET is anti-student: Balasaheb Thorat

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
"When the coronavirus crisis is still underway, the Modi government at the Centre is adamant on conducting the JEE-NEET examinations. While lakhs of students and their parents are worried about their health and safety, the Modi government is not ready to postpone the exams," Thorat said.
