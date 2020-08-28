Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government to demand ‘Bharat Ratna’ for ex-PM PV Narasimha Rao

Zee News Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Rubbing salt on beleaguered Congress party in state to whom the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao belonged, arch rival Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that in the forthcoming Legislature sessions, a resolution will be passed demanding ‘Bharat Ratna’ for the departed veteran politician.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets, says he's Covid-19 positive [Video]

Watch: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets, says he's Covid-19 positive

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson [Video]

'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson

The grandson of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao hits out at Congress party and asked that why Congress took16 years to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions? "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
‘Father of economic reforms in India’: Cong’s tribute to PV Narasimha Rao [Video]

‘Father of economic reforms in India’: Cong’s tribute to PV Narasimha Rao

Congress's Telangana unit organized a function of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao. Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:18Published

Related news from verified sources

KCR-led TRS govt to demand 'Bharat Ratna' for former PM PV Narasimha Rao

 "We will discuss the greatness of PV and his achievements in the Assembly. We have decided to have a comprehensive debate on PV. We will pass a resolution urging...
DNA


Tweets about this