K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government to demand ‘Bharat Ratna’ for ex-PM PV Narasimha Rao
Friday, 28 August 2020 () Rubbing salt on beleaguered Congress party in state to whom the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao belonged, arch rival Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that in the forthcoming Legislature sessions, a resolution will be passed demanding ‘Bharat Ratna’ for the departed veteran politician.
