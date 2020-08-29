Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KCR-led TRS govt to demand 'Bharat Ratna' for former PM PV Narasimha Rao

DNA Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
"We will discuss the greatness of PV and his achievements in the Assembly. We have decided to have a comprehensive debate on PV. We will pass a resolution urging conferring of Bharat Ratna on PV," KCR said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise 01:32

 Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

P. V. Narasimha Rao P. V. Narasimha Rao 10th Prime Minister of India

'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson [Video]

'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson

The grandson of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao hits out at Congress party and asked that why Congress took16 years to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions? "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never attended events held to mark birth or the death anniversary of Narasimha Rao," said the grandson and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Telangana, NV Subhash added. He made this statement after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee decided to organise yearlong celebration to commemorate the birth centenary of PV Narasimha Rao on July 24.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

K. Chandrashekar Rao K. Chandrashekar Rao Chief Minister of Telangana


Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana Rashtra Samithi Political party in India


Bharat Ratna Bharat Ratna India's highest civilian award

Pranab Mukherjee was close friend of Sri Lanka: Mahinda Rajapaksa

 Rajapaksa visited the India House here and wrote about Mukherjee in the condolence book. In a tweet, the High Commission of India in Colombo thanked Rajapaksa..
IndiaTimes

Irreparable loss for the country: Shah on Pranab Mukherjee's demise

 Expressing condolences over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that it is an irreparable loss for the..
IndiaTimes
'Admired by all': Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

'Admired by all': Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Congress veteran. Rahul Gandhi said, "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends." Lok Sabha Speaker mourned loss of former President. He said, "I express my grief at the passing away of our former president Pranab Mukherjee. He was a very astute politician and a very knowledgable person. He always kept his professional life separate from the personal. He was an experienced administrator: Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:17Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets, says he's Covid-19 positive [Video]

Watch: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets, says he's Covid-19 positive

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this