KCR-led TRS govt to demand 'Bharat Ratna' for former PM PV Narasimha Rao
Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
"We will discuss the greatness of PV and his achievements in the Assembly. We have decided to have a comprehensive debate on PV. We will pass a resolution urging conferring of Bharat Ratna on PV," KCR said.
'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51Published
