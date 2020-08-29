|
Delhi Violence: Court dismisses bail plea of 'Pinjra Tod' member Devangana Kalita, booked under UAPA
Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita in connection with a case related to the northeast Delhi violence registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Pinjra Tod Student pressure group in India
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Acts of the Parliament of India
