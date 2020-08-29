Global  
 

Delhi Violence: Court dismisses bail plea of 'Pinjra Tod' member Devangana Kalita, booked under UAPA

DNA Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita in connection with a case related to the northeast Delhi violence registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
