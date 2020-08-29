Enforcement Directorate freezes Rs 46.96 crore kept in 4 bank accounts after raids on firms running Chinese betting apps
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () The Enforcement Directorate has frozen four HSBC bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 crore after it raided multiple premises of companies involved in running online Chinese betting apps, according to an official statement.
