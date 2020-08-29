Malayalees to celebrate Onam indoors Monday Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Malayalees of all faiths will celebrate Thiruvonam, the biggest day of the Onam festival Monday. The ongoing Covid restrictions on religious gatherings have prompted Malayalee Samajams to call off the community feast. Still, home celebrations will take place with cheer nevertheless. The Samajams have also created a fund to help affected and impoverished members of the community with ration and provisions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

