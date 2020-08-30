From thermal screening to no token: Delhi metro to assume new look before resumption of service from September 7

Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot said that they will ensure social distancing in the metros. "We will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the metros. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the entry. No tokens will be issued, smart cards and other digital methods of...
Delhi Metro has resumed services on September 07 from 07:00 am as part of unlock 4 amid coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 07, the Director (Operations) of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), AK Garg, said, "I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk, today. I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro." "We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters," he added.
Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am on September 07 as the part of unlock 4. In phase 1, metro services were resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram. While speaking to ANI, Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi said, "We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,68,323.
Metro services resumed in Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru after a hiatus of over 5 month due to the Covid pandemic. Strict screening and social distancing norms had been put in place at the stations. In..
