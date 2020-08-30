Global  
 

From thermal screening to no token: Delhi metro to assume new look before resumption of service from September 7

DNA Sunday, 30 August 2020
He also said that metro will ensure that social distancing is maintained between the passengers.
 Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot said that they will ensure social distancing in the metros. "We will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the metros. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the entry. No tokens will be issued, smart cards and other digital methods of...

Delhi Metro has resumed services on September 07 from 07:00 am as part of unlock 4 amid coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 07, the Director (Operations) of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), AK Garg, said, "I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk, today. I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro." "We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters," he added.

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am on September 07 as the part of unlock 4. In phase 1, metro services were resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram. While speaking to ANI, Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi said, "We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,68,323.

Delhi Metro to resume operations today; here are public pointers from DMRC

 After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to welcome passengers in a phased manner in three stages beginning today..
Metro services resumed in Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru after a hiatus of over 5 month due to the Covid pandemic. Strict screening and social distancing norms had been put in place at the stations. In..

Delhi Metro is all set to resume its services with COVID-19 protocols from September 07 in a phased manner. Sanitisation work is underway at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station ahead of its reopening. Delhi..

Delhi Metro to resume services from September 7. DMRC has released guidelines for travelling in the Metro. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the Rajiv Chowk station ahead of the..

Unlock 4.0: This is how Delhi Metro is planning to resume operations from September 7

 In the meeting with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials on Tuesday, Puri discussed new norms related to resumption of Delhi Metro services from...
Delhi Metro reopening: Kailtash Gahlot inspects Rajiv Chowk station

 Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Sunday, a day before the resumption of metro train services in the national...
Polo to guard Delhi metro from next week; the same dog breed that helped eliminate Osama bin Laden

 Polo, an agile Belgian Malinois dog, has been given his first posting at the Delhi Metro, which is to reopen from September 7. Polo belongs to the same dog breed...
