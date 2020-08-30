From thermal screening to no token: Delhi metro to assume new look before resumption of service from September 7

Passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro: DMRC Director



Delhi Metro has resumed services on September 07 from 07:00 am as part of unlock 4 amid coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 07, the Director (Operations) of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), AK Garg, said, "I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk, today. I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro." "We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters," he added.

