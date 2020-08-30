Global  
 

'Bring Indian breed dogs home': PM Modi urges citizens

Mid-Day Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to adopt dogs of Indian breeds, while emphasising on the need for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Addressing his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, Modi said, "Next time when you think of keeping a pet dog, then you must bring one of the Indian breed dogs home. When self-reliant...
PM Modi recalls bravery of dogs, urges countrymen to bring home native breeds

 While recalling the bravery of various dogs serving the security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the countrymen to bring one of the Indian...
