Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mann Ki Baat: Here's what PM Narendra Modi said about brave army dogs, Indian breeds that serve the country

DNA Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
During his 68th 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about several Indian breeds of dogs, like the Mudhol Hound, Himachali Hound, Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai, and the Kombai dog. The Prime Minister also mentioned the brave army dogs and the role the dog squads play in the service of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: IAF helicopter rescues people from flood hit areas in Madhya Pradesh

Watch: IAF helicopter rescues people from flood hit areas in Madhya Pradesh 03:24

 Indian Air Force choppers rescued people who had been stranded due to the floods in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in the state, leading to flood like situation in around 9 districts. Earlier, IAF had also rescued people from Chinndwara district, which is also among the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Sushant death case: Congress questions Sandeep Singh’s link to BJP leaders [Video]

Sushant death case: Congress questions Sandeep Singh’s link to BJP leaders

Congress has raised 10 questions on the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi raised questions about Sandeep Singh’s proximity to BJP leaders. He alleged that Sandeep Singh had called the BJP Maharashtra office 53 times and asked who is the special protector of Sushant’s ‘self-professed’ friend? Singhvi also said that the same Sandeep Singh had also made the biopic on PM Modi in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said that the posters for the same were released by then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He further said that the individual had earlier also been charged with assaulting a minor Swiss citizen. Speaking on the drug angle, Singhvi said that it must be realised that the drug deals in question happened when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister of the state. He also questioned CBI and said that they were eager to offer their services and questioned if that is also linked to Sandeep Singh? Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:16Published
PM Modi praises apps developed under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' [Video]

PM Modi praises apps developed under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30 praised various apps that were a part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' which are gaining popularity and are becoming a good sign for self-reliant India. "Dear countrymen, everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions, when there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month, an app innovation challenge was put before youth of the country", PM Modi said while addressing 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:23Published
In era of computers, smartphones, there is big trend of virtual games: PM Modi [Video]

In era of computers, smartphones, there is big trend of virtual games: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30. While addressing the nation, PM said, "In this era of computers and smartphones, there is a big trend of computer games. These games are played by children and grownups as well. But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous." "Be it virtual games, be it the sector of toys in the self-reliant India campaign, all have to play very important role, and therein lies an opportunity too," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Mudhol Hound Mudhol Hound Dog breed


Rajapalayam (dog) Rajapalayam (dog) Dog breed

Puducherry man rearing South India's famous 'Rajapalayam' dogs [Video]

Puducherry man rearing South India's famous 'Rajapalayam' dogs

An animal lover in Puducherry is rearing South India's famous dog breed 'Rajapalayam'. Saravanan is taking care of loyal and courageous, Rajapalayam dogs, known as excellent guards. Rajapalayam dogs are popularly known as 'Poligar hound'. They are usually found in Rajapalayam town of Southern India. Breed shares association with royalty and aristocracy in South India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Kanni Kanni Dog breed


Chippiparai Chippiparai Dog breed


Combai Combai Dog breed


Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative by Indian government targeting self-reliance

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar push’; seeks to make India a ‘toy hub’ [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar push’; seeks to make India a ‘toy hub’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on August 30. The PM’s address comes a day after the Centre releases guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown. He called upon startups and entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’, as he noted India's miniscule share in the global toy market of over Rs 7 lakh crore and asserted that the country has talent and ability to become a hub for the industry. He said it was time for startups to be ‘vocal for local toys’ and also asked them to develop computer games in and based on India, citing the nation's rich heritage and traditions that can drive innovations in the toy and gaming industry. "Our country has so many ideas, so many concepts; our history has been very rich. Can we make games based on that? I call upon the young talent of the country - make games in India and make games based on India too. It is said that let the game begin! So, let us start the game," he said. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:49Published
'No greater satisfaction...': Gen Bipin Rawat on using Indian weapons in war [Video]

'No greater satisfaction...': Gen Bipin Rawat on using Indian weapons in war

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the armed forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Nothing will give the armed forces greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in war with indigenous technology and equipment, he said. Gen Rawat also debunked the perception that armed forces prefer imported equipment. "The combined size of the armed forces are huge inventory. Technology spread of equipment, need for its constant up keep in maintenance provides viable market. Armed Forces are committed to supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than coming out victorious in wars with indigenous equipment," Rawat said. The Chief of Defence Staff was speaking at a webinar on promoting self reliance in defence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force also attended the webinar.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

Army dog Sophie honoured with the Chief of Army Staff commendation medal: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Army dog Sophie honoured with the Chief of Army Staff commendation medal: Watch | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the role of dogs in various security operations in the country during his 68th Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.He lauded the Indian Army dogs Vida, a labrador,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published
Watch: Indian Air Force rescues villagers from flood-affected area in MP [Video]

Watch: Indian Air Force rescues villagers from flood-affected area in MP

Indian Air Force rescued villagers from flood-affected area in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on August 30. Total of 25 villagers of Somalavada village were rescued. Parts of Madhya Pradesh are receiving..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Dogs play important role in disaster management, rescue missions: PM Modi [Video]

Dogs play important role in disaster management, rescue missions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30. He said, "Dogs play an important role in disaster management and rescue..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this

Sumit__Prajapat

Sumit Prajapati RT @Kartikbhandar19: This is what we called independent India.Then I think independent word might have a different meaning. They talk about… 12 seconds ago

Kartikbhandar19

Kartik bhandari This is what we called independent India.Then I think independent word might have a different meaning. They talk ab… https://t.co/CpcjJRmk2Q 2 minutes ago

ManMohini2

ManMohini Kaul "Mann Ki Baat | What Narendra Modi said about brave army dogs, Indian breeds that serve the country | Latest India… https://t.co/fhkudYuoDf 2 minutes ago

AnasRaz07542864

Anas Raza RT @Khushiyadav03: Here he says that it’s insult of journalism. But what about in the case of STUDENTS. You presented wrong data about NEET… 3 minutes ago

Bablira15973624

Babli rani RT @dna: Mann Ki Baat: Here's what PM Narendra Modi said about brave army dogs, Indian breeds that serve the country https://t.co/Wdj7khjvFg 10 minutes ago

Praveen23405735

Praveen I need government job think about my future speak up about my future my job dont induldge us such useless topic i c… https://t.co/4uel0l5Tno 14 minutes ago

dna

DNA Mann Ki Baat: Here's what PM Narendra Modi said about brave army dogs, Indian breeds that serve the country https://t.co/Wdj7khjvFg 35 minutes ago

Jhilmil68167728

Jhilmil RT @sonali_billore: #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat Can't understand the gov...they're saying that a precious year would be wasted...n here w… 1 hour ago