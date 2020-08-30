Mann Ki Baat: Here's what PM Narendra Modi said about brave army dogs, Indian breeds that serve the country

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar push’; seeks to make India a ‘toy hub’



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on August 30. The PM’s address comes a day after the Centre releases guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown. He called upon startups and entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’, as he noted India's miniscule share in the global toy market of over Rs 7 lakh crore and asserted that the country has talent and ability to become a hub for the industry. He said it was time for startups to be ‘vocal for local toys’ and also asked them to develop computer games in and based on India, citing the nation's rich heritage and traditions that can drive innovations in the toy and gaming industry. "Our country has so many ideas, so many concepts; our history has been very rich. Can we make games based on that? I call upon the young talent of the country - make games in India and make games based on India too. It is said that let the game begin! So, let us start the game," he said. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:49 Published on January 1, 1970