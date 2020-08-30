Mann Ki Baat: Here's what PM Narendra Modi said about brave army dogs, Indian breeds that serve the country
Sunday, 30 August 2020 () During his 68th 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about several Indian breeds of dogs, like the Mudhol Hound, Himachali Hound, Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai, and the Kombai dog. The Prime Minister also mentioned the brave army dogs and the role the dog squads play in the service of...
Indian Air Force choppers rescued people who had been stranded due to the floods in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in the state, leading to flood like situation in around 9 districts. Earlier, IAF had also rescued people from Chinndwara district, which is also among the...
Congress has raised 10 questions on the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi raised questions about Sandeep Singh’s proximity to BJP leaders. He alleged that Sandeep Singh had called the BJP Maharashtra office 53 times and asked who is the special protector of Sushant’s ‘self-professed’ friend? Singhvi also said that the same Sandeep Singh had also made the biopic on PM Modi in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said that the posters for the same were released by then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He further said that the individual had earlier also been charged with assaulting a minor Swiss citizen. Speaking on the drug angle, Singhvi said that it must be realised that the drug deals in question happened when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister of the state. He also questioned CBI and said that they were eager to offer their services and questioned if that is also linked to Sandeep Singh? Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:16Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30 praised various apps that were a part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' which are gaining popularity and are becoming a good sign for self-reliant India. "Dear countrymen, everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions, when there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month, an app innovation challenge was put before youth of the country", PM Modi said while addressing 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30. While addressing the nation, PM said, "In this era of computers and smartphones, there is a big trend of computer games. These games are played by children and grownups as well. But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous." "Be it virtual games, be it the sector of toys in the self-reliant India campaign, all have to play very important role, and therein lies an opportunity too," he added.
An animal lover in Puducherry is rearing South India's famous dog breed 'Rajapalayam'. Saravanan is taking care of loyal and courageous, Rajapalayam dogs, known as excellent guards. Rajapalayam dogs are popularly known as 'Poligar hound'. They are usually found in Rajapalayam town of Southern India. Breed shares association with royalty and aristocracy in South India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on August 30. The PM’s address comes a day after the Centre releases guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown. He called upon startups and entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’, as he noted India's miniscule share in the global toy market of over Rs 7 lakh crore and asserted that the country has talent and ability to become a hub for the industry. He said it was time for startups to be ‘vocal for local toys’ and also asked them to develop computer games in and based on India, citing the nation's rich heritage and traditions that can drive innovations in the toy and gaming industry. "Our country has so many ideas, so many concepts; our history has been very rich. Can we make games based on that? I call upon the young talent of the country - make games in India and make games based on India too. It is said that let the game begin! So, let us start the game," he said. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:49Published
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the armed forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Nothing will give the armed forces greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in war with indigenous technology and equipment, he said. Gen Rawat also debunked the perception that armed forces prefer imported equipment. "The combined size of the armed forces are huge inventory. Technology spread of equipment, need for its constant up keep in maintenance provides viable market. Armed Forces are committed to supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than coming out victorious in wars with indigenous equipment," Rawat said. The Chief of Defence Staff was speaking at a webinar on promoting self reliance in defence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force also attended the webinar.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the role of dogs in various security operations in the country during his 68th Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.He lauded the Indian Army dogs Vida, a labrador,..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30. He said, "Dogs play an important role in disaster management and rescue..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
