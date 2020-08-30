Online Chess Olympiad: India, Russia joint winners
Sunday, 30 August 2020 () After a lost connection and two forfeited games, an appeal to the World Chess Federation yielded success as India and Russia were declared joint winners of Fide Online Chess Olympiad on Sunday. The much-awaited grand finale — followed by a 64,000-plus strong audience — ended on a tame note as a technical glitch forced the Fide president to pass an equitable judgment as India registered their first-ever triumph at Olympiad level.
A 15-year-old boy from Chennai has left his mark on FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. R Praggnanandhaa helped Indian side defeat China in final preliminary round. Praggnanandhaa and Divya Deshmukh starred with crucial wins. Indian side defeated the Chinese one 4-2 in the ninth and final preliminary round. India made it to quarterfinals of the online event by topping pool A. Quarterfinals of Fide Online Chess Olympiad will take place on August 28. On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated Praggnanandhaa on Twitter. Praggnanandhaa's elder sister, R Vaishali is also a participant of Olympiad. Last year, Praggnanandhaa had won gold in World Youth Chess Championship. He bagged the gold in the under-18 open category. Praggnanandhaa had scored an impressive and unbeaten 9/11. He ended with a performance rating over 2700 in World Youth Championship.
