Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Online Chess Olympiad: India, Russia joint winners

IndiaTimes Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
After a lost connection and two forfeited games, an appeal to the World Chess Federation yielded success as India and Russia were declared joint winners of Fide Online Chess Olympiad on Sunday. The much-awaited grand finale — followed by a 64,000-plus strong audience — ended on a tame note as a technical glitch forced the Fide president to pass an equitable judgment as India registered their first-ever triumph at Olympiad level.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

FIDE FIDE International organization that connects the various national chess federations

PM Modi congratulates chess players for winning FIDE Online Chess Olympiad

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated India's chess players for finning the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad and said that the hard work and dedication..
DNA
Chess Olympiad: Chennai teen 'checkmates' Chinese opponent to enter quarterfinals [Video]

Chess Olympiad: Chennai teen 'checkmates' Chinese opponent to enter quarterfinals

A 15-year-old boy from Chennai has left his mark on FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. R Praggnanandhaa helped Indian side defeat China in final preliminary round. Praggnanandhaa and Divya Deshmukh starred with crucial wins. Indian side defeated the Chinese one 4-2 in the ninth and final preliminary round. India made it to quarterfinals of the online event by topping pool A. Quarterfinals of Fide Online Chess Olympiad will take place on August 28. On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated Praggnanandhaa on Twitter. Praggnanandhaa's elder sister, R Vaishali is also a participant of Olympiad. Last year, Praggnanandhaa had won gold in World Youth Chess Championship. He bagged the gold in the under-18 open category. Praggnanandhaa had scored an impressive and unbeaten 9/11. He ended with a performance rating over 2700 in World Youth Championship.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:06Published

Related videos from verified sources

India's Barter Classes [Video]

India's Barter Classes

According to UNESCO, in India, more than 320 million children have been affected by restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. While urban schools have switched to online learning, many Indian..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:01Published
India beats China, enters FIDE online chess olympiad quarterfinals | Oneindia News [Video]

India beats China, enters FIDE online chess olympiad quarterfinals | Oneindia News

The Indian team has entered the quarterfinals of the FIDE online chess olympiad after defeating China 4-2 in the final round of the top division. 15-year old Praggnanandhaa R shined for India. Although..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published
EJ Espresso: Russia looks at India for Covid vaccine production [Video]

EJ Espresso: Russia looks at India for Covid vaccine production

9 trapped after fire at Telangana power plant. Delhi's Swachh ranking raises a stink. Russia is looking at India for Covid vaccine production. And teams land in UAE for IPL 2020. All the news and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Online Chess Olympiad: India, Russia joint winners

 After a lost connection and two forfeited games, an appeal to the World Chess Federation yielded success as India and Russia were declared joint winners of Fide...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this