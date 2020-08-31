Global  
 

India crosses 36 lakh COVID-19 cases from 30 lakh in just a week

Mid-Day Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 36 lakh, just a week after it crossed the 30-lakh mark, with a record single-day spike of 80,078 cases, while recoveries surged to 27,65,540 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Out of the total cases, 7,65,302 are active ones. A total of 27,65,540 have recovered from the...
0
News video: India records 78,761 cases in 24 hours with total tally past 35 Lakh |Oneindia News

India records 78,761 cases in 24 hours with total tally past 35 Lakh |Oneindia News 01:39

 As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the country has reached another grim milestone. India has reported the biggest single-day jump of 78,761 Covid cases in the 24 hours with the total tally breaching the 35 lakh mark.It took India 213 days to cross 35 lakh cases. The country has...

