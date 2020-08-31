India crosses 36 lakh COVID-19 cases from 30 lakh in just a week Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 36 lakh, just a week after it crossed the 30-lakh mark, with a record single-day spike of 80,078 cases, while recoveries surged to 27,65,540 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



Out of the total cases, 7,65,302 are active ones. A total of 27,65,540 have recovered from the...


