India crosses 36 lakh COVID-19 cases from 30 lakh in just a week
Monday, 31 August 2020 () India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 36 lakh, just a week after it crossed the 30-lakh mark, with a record single-day spike of 80,078 cases, while recoveries surged to 27,65,540 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
