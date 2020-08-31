Andhra Pradesh pips Tamil Nadu in Covid-19 cases, now second worst-hit state
Monday, 31 August 2020 () With 10,603 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh surpassed Tamil Nadu to emerge as the second worst-affected state in India after Maharashtra. Health experts view the development as a cause for concern. Though AP has conducted the highest number of tests per million population, its positivity rate too is on the higher rise.
