LAC face-off: Fresh clashes between Indian, Chinese troops at Pangong Tso

IndiaTimes Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
In further escalation in the ongoing military confrontation in eastern Ladakh since early-May, fresh clashes erupted between Indian and Chinese troops on the southern bank of Pangong Tso during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. There was no immediate official word on whether there were any casualties in the latest clashes
Fresh clashes between India, China as PLA troops carry out 'provocative movements' in Ladakh's Pangong

 Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts..
China builds 5G infra along LAC, fresh construction at Pangong Tso

 As India and China continues to be in a border dispute deadlock, Beijing has started laying fibre optics cables and installing other equipment for..
Military options are open if China talks fail, says Rawat

 In a clear signal of intent to China, CDS Bipin Rawat said the Indian armed forces "remain prepared for military actions" if "peaceful efforts" through talks did..
ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on banks of Pangong Tso at 14,000 feet in Ladakh [Video]

ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on banks of Pangong Tso at 14,000 feet in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrated Independence Day on the banks of Pangong Tso, Ladakh at 14,000 feet. The country is celebrating 74th Independence Day today.

Galwan clash aftermath: Indian Navy deployed frontline warship in South China Sea

 Acting swiftly after the Galwan valley clash on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Navy sailed out its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea..
Post-Galwan clash, Indian Navy quietly deployed warship in South China Sea

 Acting swiftly after the Galwan valley clash on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Navy sailed out its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea..
India turns down Russia’s invite to take part in multilateral military exercise amid border row with China

 India on Saturday turned down Russia’s invitation to participate in next month’s multilateral defence exercise, which is scheduled to be held in southern..
Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington [Video]

Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington

Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. The protesters were holding anti-China posters, urging people to..

‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India [Video]

‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India

India on Thursday said the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not yet complete. “There has been some progress made towards this objective but the..

'Shouldn't tolerate Chinese incursions into Indian territories': Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's father [Video]

'Shouldn't tolerate Chinese incursions into Indian territories': Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's father

As the nation is observing the 21st anniversary of India's victory in Kargil war, Captain Vikram Batra's father GL Batra commented over current events happening in eastern Ladakh at Line of Actual..

Thwarted aggressive moves at Pangong Tso by China: Army

 The Army said that on the night of August 29-30 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements and...
Trump administration says Sinochem and others backed by Chinese military
Power dressing at the Republican and Democratic conventions

 From Melania Trump’s military wear to Michelle Obama’s ‘vote’ necklace, each party has a style signature
