LAC face-off: Fresh clashes between Indian, Chinese troops at Pangong Tso
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
In further escalation in the ongoing military confrontation in eastern Ladakh since early-May, fresh clashes erupted between Indian and Chinese troops on the southern bank of Pangong Tso during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. There was no immediate official word on whether there were any casualties in the latest clashes
