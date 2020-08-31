Sonam Kapoor watches Christopher Nolan's Tenet in London; says, 'The luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps'
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Christopher Nolan's Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Cl mence Po sy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh in prominent roles.
A 'Resident Evil' television series is coming to Netflix, a new behind the scenes featurette shows what viewers can expect from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and there's some sad news for fans of 'Grey's Anatomy.'
A new behind the scenes featurette for the high-anticipated Christopher Nolan film Tenet gives a better glimpse of what audiences are in store for while also making a case for why the movie will not be..
Hollywood action star Tom Cruise recently went to the movies to watch Christopher Nolan's Tenet and social media can't stop talking about it. Cruise's action is being dubbed a "stunt" because going to..